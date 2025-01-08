AFI Awards Luncheon Postponed, BAFTA Tea Party Scrapped as LA Wildfires Continue

Hollywood is continuing to feel the devastating impact of the wildfires that are raging on throughout Los Angeles, and as first responders fight to contain the fires and citizens flee evacuation zones, Friday’s AFI Awards luncheon has been postponed while the BAFTA Tea Party has been canceled altogether.

“Given the tragedies that prevail in Los Angeles, the spirit of community we strive for at AFI Awards will be unachievable on Friday – and so we will be postponing the event,” a representative for AFI said in a statement.

“In light of the dangerous winds and wildfires in Los Angeles, we are cancelling this weekend’s BAFTA Tea Party,” BAFTA said in a statement. “The safety of our colleagues, friends and peers in Los Angeles remains our utmost priority and our thoughts are with everyone impacted.”

The deadly wildfires come as Hollywood is in the thick of awards season, with Oscar voting due to end on Sunday, Jan. 12. The Critics Choice Awards are currently scheduled to take place on Sunday, but TheWrap has not yet received word on whether they’re moving forward as planned.

Los Angeles’ Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires each remain at 0% containment as of Wednesday morning, as hundreds of thousands of locals have either received evacuation orders or warning notices after the fires began Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department held a press conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday to offer an update on the county’s unprecedented urban wildfire disaster — including two civilian deaths related to the Eaton fire.

“We are absolutely not out of danger yet,” L.A. City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley added. “Within the city of Los Angeles, with these two major brush fires, our department has responded to 3,624 9-1-1 calls for service. And to put that in perspective, our average is just under 1,500 calls in a 24-hour period.”