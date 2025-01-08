‘Hacks,’ ‘Suits: LA’ and More Pause Production as Los Angeles Fires Rage On

The wildfires blazing through Los Angeles impacted multiple TV productions in the area, including paused filming for “Hacks,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Suits: LA” and many others.

Max’s “Hacks,” NBC’s “Suits: LA” and “Happy’s Place,” Apple TV+’s “Loot” and Peacock’s “Ted,” all of which are produced by Universal Studio Group, are undergoing a pause to their current production schedule, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

The Paramount lot remains fully operational, according to an individual with knowledge, leaving each production with the option to continue with their current shooting schedule. Some that already shut down include late night show “After Midnight”and drama series “NCIS: Origins.” CBS game show “The Price Is Right,” which films in Glendale, and drama “NCIS,” which is filmed in Santa Clarita, are holding production as well. P

Los Angeles-based CBS Studios sitcoms “Poppa’s House” and “The Neighborhood” were not scheduled to film Wednesday and are doing other work remotely. All studio tours at the Paramount lot have been canceled for Wednesday and Paramount staffers have been encouraged to work from home if possible. aramount Studios’ film slate was not impacted as no movies are currently in production at the lot.

The sets for ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Doctor Odyssey” have shut down for the day, TheWrap has learned. ABC late night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” which shoots in Hollywood, has also paused taping

The news comes as Los Angeles’ Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires remain at a 0% containment as of Wednesday morning, spreading to over 7,000 acres across the city. Over 1,000 buildings have been destroyed and the Eaton fire has resulted in two civilian deaths.

After the wildfires gained traction on Tuesday, several Hollywood events and premieres were canceled, including premiere events for Amazon’s “Unstoppable” and Universal’s “Wolf Man” and an FYC event for Jason Reitman’s “Saturday Night.”

By Wednesday morning, the list of canceled or postponed Hollywood events grew to include premiere events for Paramount’s “Better Man” and Max’s “The Pitt,” as well as awards-focused events including the in-person SAG Awards nominations announcement, Saturday’s BAFTA tea party and the AFI Awards, which have been postponed to a later date.

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk was also closed on Wednesday due to fire and wind conditions, though Universal will continue monitoring conditions and expects it to be back open on Thursday.