Sony Pictures Television Promotes Lauren Stein to Head of Creative

Lauren Stein has been promoted to head of creative at Sony Pictures Television, division president Katherine Pope said Tuesday.

Stein will oversee the creative strategy, content and sales for the U.S. scripted division. She will continue to report to Pope in the newly created role.

Drama and comedy development, TriStar Television, international co-productions, and current programming on series in their first year of production will be under Stein’s umbrella.

“Lauren leads with her passion, her taste, her drive and her gift for collaboration. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have her stepping up to lead all our creative efforts, as well as shepherding newly greenlit series in their pivotal first year of production,” Pope said in a statement.

“Lauren is a highly regarded executive, and throughout her many years in the creative community, she has built strong relationships that complement her natural ability to connect with talent and nurture their most compelling storytelling,” Pope continued.

“She has been instrumental in discovering and developing some of the studio’s biggest drama series and is always looking for material to keep SPT ahead of the curve. I know we all count on her partnership and mentorship and are cheering her on in this new role,” Pope added.

Stein has served as EVP of drama development since 2011 and overseen series including Prime Video’s “The Boys” and “The Wheel of Time,” ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” “The Night Agent” at Netflix and “Goosebumps” at Disney+.

In her eight years at SPT, Stein has helped the studio build its drama development pipeline and grow and diversify its talent pool. She also also brought in a number of overall talent deals and expanded the drama team’s executive division.

She joined SPT from Chernin Entertainment where she was SVP of drama development. Prior to Chernin, Stein served as VP of drama programming at Universal Media Studios.

Stein began her television career at NBC, where she held several roles. She is also a board member of the Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS).