Ed Lammi, Sony Pictures TV’s head of production, is set to retire after 28 years in his position, TheWrap has learned.

After joining the studio in 1987 as vice president in charge of production of multi-camera videotaped series, Lammi will end his 36-year run at Sony Pictures TV as he departs the company at the end of the year.

“Ed will be departing at the end of December, marking a momentous occasion for all of us who have had the privilege of working with him and the opportunity to benefit from his wealth of knowledge and his passion for television production,” Sony Pictures TV president Katherine Pope told staffers in a Monday memo obtained by TheWrap. “From multi-camera comedies to ground-breaking drama series, and now hit shows for nearly every major streaming platform, Ed has led the production of hundreds of shows, overcoming many challenges as our industry has evolved.”

In noting Lammi’s work overseeing “enormous productions all over the world,” Pope listed “Breaking Bad,” “The Wheel of Time,” “The Boys,” “Cobra Kai” and “Outlander” as several of the TV productions in which Lammi was instrumental.

Lammi’s assistance was also essential in getting Sony Pictures TV productions safely up and running amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pope added, noting that “Ed’s contributions to SPT’s productions not only set high standards at the studio, but have also been instrumental to our success over the years.”

Since becoming EVP of Production in 1995, Lammi oversaw series across multiple genres, including scripted comedies and dramas, reality and unscripted programming, made-for-TV movies, game shows, talk shows and animated programming. 

“Beyond his professional achievements, Ed has been a mentor, a leader, and wonderful colleague. Ed is always willing to listen, to roll his sleeves up, and help solve any problem thrown his way,” Pope continued. “And, as an instructor teaching Production Management at Carnegie Mellon University’s MEIM program, he continues to educate and inspire new generations of production professionals.”

Variety first reported the news.

