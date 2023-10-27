Showtime’s Amy Israel Named North Road’s President of Television

Longtime Showtime exec Amy Israel has joined the North Road Company as its new president of television.

As head of TV at the studio, Israel will spearhead development and production across North Road’s portfolio of scripted series, with the aim to curate and expand its slate to deliver premium content. In her new role, Israel will report to North Road CEO David Nevins, who previously worked with Israel at Showtime in his role as chairman and CEO of the network before he stepped down in October 2022.

“Amy is among the best in the business, the driving force behind a long list of the most impactful shows in our time,” Nevins said in making the announcement. “I know first-hand the value of her unique combination of creative leadership and producorial drive, and I am fully confident she will make a fantastic addition to North Road’s leadership and the ongoing expansion of our industry-leading content portfolio.”

Launched by Peter Chernin in 2022, North Road is comprised of several production entities, including scripted TV and film company Chernin Entertainment, documentary production company Words + Pictures as well as the U.S. assets of Red Arrow Studio, which include “Love Is Blind” producer Kinetic Content, Left/Right, Half Yard and 44 Blue Productions. The company currently has over 85 current productions, including Apple TV+’s “Chief of War” and Netflix’s “Rez Ball” and “Back in Action,” among others.

“It’s a thrill to join Peter, David, Jenno, and the rest of the stellar executive team at North Road,” Israel said of her new role in a statement. “As the industry continues to evolve, I remain passionate in my advocacy for artists and protecting their visions. I cannot wait to bring even more extraordinary storytellers, both established and emerging, into the North Road fold, leveraging both its artist-friendly model and the unique resources it offers creative partners to create world-class television.”

Israel stepped down from her role as Showtime’s head of scripted programming in late September, and was said to remain in a “transition role” through the end of the year. Since joining Showtime in 2011, Israel played an instrumental role in many Showtime series, including “Billions,” “Yellowjackets,” “Halo” as well as upcoming series “The Curse” and “Fellow Travelers,” among others.