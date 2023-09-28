Amy Israel, Showtime’s head of scripted programming, is stepping down from her role, effective Thursday.

She will remain with the company though the end of the year in a “transition role,” according to a memo to staff from Nina Diaz and Chris McCarthy.

Since joining Showtime 12 years ago, Israel has been a driving force behind series including “Billions,” “Yellowjackets,” “Halo,” “The Curse” and “Fellow Travelers.”

Israel is the latest Showtime executive set to depart, following the exits of the network’s former chairman and CEO David Nevins in October 2022, and former Showtime entertainment copresident Jana Winograde, whose role was eliminated in the merger of the Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios teams in February. Other executives who departed the company at the time included Michael Crotty, Vinnie Malhotra, Rob Rosenberg and Kent Sevener.

In June, Showtime was integrated into Paramount+ as part of a move that is expected to generate $700 million of future expense savings for the media giant.

The full memo from Diaz and McCarthy is available below:

Team,

We have both a bittersweet and an appreciative announcement to share with you — our dear colleague and friend, Amy Israel is stepping down from her role as Showtime’s head of scripted today.

For the past 12 years, Amy has been an integral part of the creative team and the driving force behind some of Showtime’s most iconic franchises. From the beloved “Billions” to the bold hit “Yellowjackets,” Amy’s love for mentoring staff as well as her ability to nurture and foster talent toward realizing their vision is nothing short of inspiring. Her instrumental role in bringing upcoming, fresh and groundbreaking series like “The Curse” and “Fellow Travelers” to life is a testament to her unwavering dedication and devotion.

Under Amy’s guiding influence, the Showtime creative team has played a pivotal role in Paramount’s mission to unleash the power of unique premium global content. The success of Paramount+’s “Halo” series is a prime example of the wide-reaching impact her creative leadership and team have had on our business. Amy’s passion for the craft, her flair for pushing creative boundaries and commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on Showtime.

But not to worry, Amy will be with us through the end of the year in a transition role. She leaves us in incredible hands with an exceptionally talented group of creatives under Nina’s leadership who will continue to thrive and deliver Showtime premium content that connects deeply with audiences everywhere. And of course, we have Gary — the godfather of Showtime series — with us as our senior creative advisor.

Please join us in thanking Amy for her remarkable contributions — we wish her much success, happiness and creative fulfillment in her new journey!

Nina and Chris