Disney Pulls Jonathan Majors’ ‘Magazine Dreams’ From December Release Slate

The Walt Disney Company has again shaken up its release schedule, with “Magazine Dreams” removed from the theatrical slate entirely.

Searchlight acquired the Jonathan Majors-starring drama at this year’s Sundance. However, its early December release has been in doubt ever since the actor was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident this past March. A trial date of Nov. 29 was set in the case on Wednesday.

Disney had previously slated the Emma Stone-starring “Poor Things” on the same Dec. 8 date.

Meanwhile, Disney’s live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” starring Rachel Zegler as the fairest one of all and Gal Gadot as the wicked queen, has moved an entire year. It will open not on March 22, 2024, but on March 21, 2025.

Pixar’s next original film, “Elio,” will now open not on March 1, 2024, but on June 13, 2025. This cannot help but hurt any positive momentum for the Pixar brand rehabilitating itself as a theatrical-first studio, following the shockingly leggy, $450 million-plus run of “Elemental” this past summer.

Finally, the untitled Disney film slated for Feb. 14 of next year will now open on April 5, 2024, while the untitled March 21, 2025, Disney title has been removed from the schedule along with the previously scheduled untitled Pixar flick on June 13, 2025.

Whether these changes are due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike or other variables, this coming March just got a little emptier.

However, presuming no other studios make similar moves, this coming March still sees Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s action comedy “The Fall Guy” and DreamWorks’ “Kung Fu Panda 4” from Universal, “Dune Part Two” from Warner Bros. Discovery and Sony’s still-untitled sequel to “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

Meanwhile, despite rumblings to the contrary, Disney still lists the untitled “Deadpool” threequel as opening on May 4, 2024, so time will tell if that MCU action comedy opens as scheduled as the summer season kick-off film.

Nonetheless, despite the delays, Disney still has 11 films scheduled for theatrical release in 2024, including “Deadpool 3,” “Captain America: Brave New World” and “Thunderbolts” from the MCU along with “Inside Out 2” the aforementioned “Lion King” follow-up and an untitled “Alien” film.