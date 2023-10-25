Jonathan Majors Domestic Assault Trial Date Set for November

Jonathan Majors’ domestic abuse case will be going to trial starting on November 29. The date was set after the Marvel star’s motion to have the case dismissed was denied by a judge on Wednesday.

Majors’ lawyers also requested that certain information remain sealed and barred from the public given the nature of the case and Majors’ celebrity status. The argument was that this evidence contains “sensitive information” that may impact Majors’ right to a fair trial, according to media reports.

The state did not rule on the motion, but Judge Gaffey told reporters that papers could be submitted in opposition to this request by November 6. Majors did not appear in person during his Wednesday hearing in lower Manhattan but did appear over video as he is out of state.

“We look forward to presenting our case at trial,” a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told TheWrap.

Majors is facing misdemeanor harassment and assault charges after allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend in Manhattan in March. He is being accused of twisting the woman’s arm, hitting her head and shoving her into a vehicle. Back in June, the actor agreed to a temporary restraining order concerning his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The Marvel star’s lawyers have maintained his innocence and say that she was the one who assaulted Majors.

On Wednesday, it was also revealed that the case will include an incident that happened while Majors was filming “Loki” Season 2. The Manhattan district attorney’s office revealed the existence of a London Metropolitan police report on Tuesday that’s been called relevant to the case. The report will include evidence of an additional uncharged crime, or “bad acts,” that took place when Majors was in London in September of 2022. It was around that time that Majors was filming the Disney+ show.