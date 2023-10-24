DA Reveals London Police Incident in 115-Page Jonathan Majors Pretrial Filing

Just a day before Jonathan Majors returns to court for a pretrial hearing in his domestic violence case, prosecutors have filed a massive, 115-page document that lays out specifics of the allegations and rebuts several narratives related to the matter. Among other items, it counters reporting that Grace Jabbari, Majors’ girlfriend at the time of the alleged assault, was herself to be charged in the incident.

It also discusses a previously unreported incident that allegedly occurred in London in September of 2022. Prosecutors are trying to procure a police report for that alleged incident, that involved Jabbari receiving medical care, which would have occurred while the actor was in London shooting the second season of Disney+’s series “Loki.” Majors was arrested on March 25 in Manhattan and stands accused of assault and aggravated harassment following an alleged domestic dispute with Jabbari.

On March 25, Jonathan Majors and Jabbari were – according to the filing — taking a private car service from a Brooklyn party to their Chelsea apartment. Jabbari, who worked as a movement coach alongside Majors on Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” saw a text message on Majors’ phone that. She allegedly took the phone out of his hands to see who sent the message.

Majors then “began grabbing the right side of Ms. Jabbari’s body and prying Ms. Jabbari’s right middle finger off the phone, causing bruising, swelling, and substantial pain.” The filing continues that Majors “then grabbed Ms. Jabbari’s arm and right hand and proceeded to twist Ms. Jabbari’s forearm, causing substantial pain to her finger and arm. The defendant then struck Ms. Jabbari’s right ear, causing a laceration to the back of her ear and substantial pain.”

The filing alleges that after he retrieved his phone, Majors exited the vehicle and Jabbari attempted to follow him. That’s when “the defendant grabbed her, picked her up, and threw her back inside … [and] sustained substantial pain, including a fractured finger, bruising about her body, a laceration behind her right ear, and a bump on her head.”

This filing calls into question a number of prior media reports painting Jabbari as the aggressor in the altercation. Majors’ criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry has alleged it was Jabbari who assaulted Majors, and “not the other way around.”

The Wednesday court appearance was expected to be among the final pre-trial hearing before the judge rules on whether to proceed with or dismiss the case. The 115-page document is in response to Major’s motion to dismiss, although it does not entirely lay out the prosecution’s case. It does, however, provide enough detail to move the case forward to the trial stage. The document also offers new details on the events that the D.A. claims led to the “Creed III” and “Harder They Fall Actor” being arrested.

Chaudhry has maintained there is evidence clearing Majors, including surveillance video that shows Jabbari “completely unharmed” after the alleged assault. The new filing claims that the “surveillance video referred to by the defense actually shows Ms. Jabbari visibly upset, crying, and seeking help from strangers to get an Uber cab home.”

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.