Jonathan Majors Domestic Violence Trial Delayed to September

The domestic violence trial of Jonathan Majors scheduled to start Thursday has been pushed back to Sept. 6.

The “Ant Man” actor appeared in a Manhattan court early Thursday, carrying a Bible and notebook and holding hands with girlfriend actress Meagan Good, where his attorney’s request for the extension was granted.

Majors, 33, perhaps best known for portraying Marvel’s Kang the Conquerer, was arrested March 25, is accused of assault, attempted assault, harassment and aggravated harassment after a domestic dispute with his 30-year-old girlfriend at the time.

He’s accused of hitting the woman, Grace Jabbari, in the face, causing pain and a cut behind her ear, grabbing her hand so hard it caused bruises and putting his hand on her neck in a way that causes bruising and pain. The NYPD said at the time that she called police after the incident, and was hospitalized with minor injuries to her head and neck.

If convicted, the Emmy nominee for HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” faces up to a year in jail.

Major’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, in a statement Thursday said that the actor suffered “alcohol-fueled abuse at the hands of Grace Jabari,” and called the case a “enduring nightmare.”

“For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart,” the attorney’s statement said. “Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal.”

Chaudhry previously submitted a video and screenshots of texts that the defense team maintains provide “irrefutable proof” of Majors’ innocence to the court.

Yet the attorney’s depiction of Majors is at odds with a string of accusations unearthed since his arrest.

Majors was recently accused of a pattern of toxic, intimidating and occasionally physically abusive behavior while a student at Yale’s David Geffen School of Drama by several former friends and classmates who spoke anonymously to Rolling Stone. The report said he was involved in physical altercations that spilled over to his movie and TV sets as his career started to take off, and that “more than a dozen sources” described abusive behavior toward two romantic partners.

Moreover, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office is in touch with additional accusers to bring more claims against the actor, Variety reported in April.

No additional charges have been filed.

Jabbari was granted a full temporary restraining order in April. Majors also released a series of texts from the woman in question that TheWrap could not independently verify, which read “this was not an attack.”

Shortly after these allegations came to light, Majors was dropped by his management company Entertainment 360 and his PR team the Lede Company.