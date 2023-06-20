Jonathan Majors’ Domestic Assault Trial to Begin in August

An August trial date has been set for Jonathan Majors, who was arrested on domestic violence charges last spring. According to brief proceedings from a court in lower Manhattan, the judge has scheduled his trial date for August 3.

On March 25, 2023, Majors was arrested in the Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea on assault, strangulation and harassment charges in connection to a domestic dispute involving a 30-year-old woman. The woman was reportedly Majors’ girlfriend. She was the one who called the police, telling officers that the actor had assaulted her the night before. “The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition,” a spokesperson for the NYPD said at the time.

The woman at the center of Majors’ arrest was granted a full temporary restraining order in April. Majors also released a series of texts from the woman in question that TheWrap could not independently verify, which read “this was not an attack.”

Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, released a statement to TheWrap concerning the impending trial:

“Within a few weeks of these false allegations, we provided the District Attorney with evidence of Mr. Majors’ innocence. Last week, we delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney, clearly proving Grace Jabbari’s assault on Jonathan Majors and not the other way around.

This evidence includes videos of Ms. Jabbari’s frenzied attack on Mr. Majors and his running away from her. We also provided photographs illustrating the injuries she inflicted on Mr. Majors and photos of his clothing torn as a direct consequence of Ms. Jabbari’s violent actions.

Following this, we strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately and initiate proceedings against Ms. Jabbari, holding her accountable for her crimes.

While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.”

Shortly after these allegations came to light, Majors was dropped by his management company Entertainment 360 and his PR team the Lede Company, according to a report from Deadline. Additionally, several organizations and projects have cut ties with the actor, including the United States Army, the Met Gala, Nadia Latif’s upcoming adaptation of “The Man in My Basement” and the Texas Rangers, which originally planned to use Majors in an ad campaign.

Majors is likely best known for portraying Marvel’s Kang the Conqueror, a character that first appeared in the Disney+ show “Loki.” The actor also appeared in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” and Kang is expected to return for Season 2 of “Loki” as well as “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.” Additionally, Majors starred as antagonist Dame Anderson in “Creed III” and has appeared in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” “The Harder They Fall” and “Devotion.”

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.