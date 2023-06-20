On the heels of an August trial date being set for Jonathan Majors’ domestic assault case, the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” actor’s attorney says “additional compelling evidence” has been delivered to the Manhattan district attorney and once again requested that the charges against him be dropped.

“Within a few weeks of these false allegations, we provided the district attorney with evidence of Mr. Majors’ innocence. Last week, we delivered additional compelling evidence to the district attorney, clearly proving Grace Jabbari’s assault on Jonathan Majors and not the other way around,” attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement provided to TheWrap.

“This evidence includes videos of Ms. Jabbari’s frenzied attack on Mr. Majors and his running away from her,” the statement continued. “We also provided photographs illustrating the injuries she inflicted on Mr. Majors and photos of his clothing torn as a direct consequence of Ms. Jabbari’s violent actions.”

On March 25, 2023, Majors was arrested in the Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea on assault, strangulation and harassment charges in connection to a domestic dispute involving a 30-year-old woman. The woman was reportedly Majors’ girlfriend and was the one who called the police, telling officers that the actor had assaulted her the night before. “The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition,” a spokesperson for the NYPD said at the time.

Majors’ attorney said at the time there was video evidence that proved Majors’ innocence, but that evidence has yet to be released to the public.

On Tuesday, Chaudhry said that after submitting the aforementioned “additional compelling evidence,” they “strongly requested” the D.A. dismiss all charges against Majors and “initiate proceedings against Ms. Jabbari holding her accountable for her crimes.”

Jabbari has not been charged with any crime.

The statement concluded, “While we are hopeful that the district attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.”

The August trial date will come ahead of the October debut of the second season of the Marvel Disney+ series “Loki,” in which he reprises his role as villain Kang the Conqueror. His MCU future beyond that show is unclear, but he’s technically due to take a major role in the “Avengers” sequel bearing his character’s name, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”

Majors’ next film, “Magazine Dreams,” is set to be released in December via Searchlight Pictures after it premiered at Sundance in January.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.