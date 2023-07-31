‘Loki’ Season 2 Trailer Finds Tom Hiddleston Time Traveling, Jonathan Majors Back as Kang (Video)

Turns out, when you destroy the man keeping watch over several timelines, things start collapsing pretty quick. And that’s exactly what Tom Hiddleston’s Loki appears to be finding out in Season 2 of his eponymous Disney+ series.

The first “Loki” Season 2 trailer has arrived and the most pressing issue may not necessarily be Kang the Conqueror, but Loki himself. He’s experiencing something called “time slipping,” in which he gets “pulled through time, between the past and the present.”

The issue is, time slipping isn’t supposed to be possible at the TVA — at least according to Ke Huy Quan’s character. The Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star takes on the character of OB in the series, someone that Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) go to for help. Unfortunately, he’s just as baffled as they are.

You can watch the full trailer for “Loki” Season 2 in the video above.

On top of Loki getting forcibly pulled in all directions, he ominously warns in one shot of the trailer that “War is on its way.”

Now, that war could come at the hands of Kang (Jonathan Majors), given what we know about his presence in the multiverse and the ending of “Loki” Season 1. This time around though, he’s appearing as someone called Victor Timely.

It’s unclear how exactly he’ll factor in, as there’s only one shot of him in the trailer (and Majors is due in court in real life this week).

Kang, Loki and Mobius aren’t the only returners though. Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie is back too and, at least in one timeline, apparently working at McDonald’s? Eventually, she does team up with Hiddleston’s version of herself to help fix things, even if she’s not overly thrilled about “playing god.”

The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson.

Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” Season 2 begins streaming on Oct. 6, exclusively on Disney+.