After speculation about the company’s upcoming streaming line-up, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed today during Disney’s upfronts that “Loki” season 2 would hit Disney+ in October, while “Echo” will debut in November.

“Loki” will kick off its 6-episode Season 2 on Oct. 6, with new episodes released weekly. And in a break from the usual weekly episodes strategy, “Echo, the spinoff of “Hawkeye” that is simultaneously also a spinoff of “Daredevil” and a setup to “Daredevil: Born Again,” will launch November 29.

With Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” arriving on Disney+ this summer, the remainder of 2023 will be very superhero-heavy

Both of these shows have been endlessly speculated about in recent months – with “Loki,” it was a question of whether or not the show would air this year or if significant chunks would have to be reshot and reworked.

The second season of the Michael Waldron-created series, which stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Owen Wilson as his put-upon case worker at the Time Variance Authority, is said to heavily feature Kang, the villainous character played by Jonathan Majors. Majors, of course, is embroiled in allegations of assault and harassment. Marvel Studios hasn’t said whether or not the actor will remain in the role, which was fashioned for the actor as the “Big Bad” of the current batch of Marvel Studios television and film properties. He first appeared as the character in the inaugural season of “Loki.” The post-credits scene from “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” featured an old timey “variant” of Kang’s character being visited by Hiddleston and Wilson.

“Echo,” a spin-off of the very enjoyable Disney+ series “Hawkeye,” will incorporate more characters from the defunct “Daredevil” series on Netflix, with Alaqua Cox being joined by both Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox in the new series. Set in Oklahoma, the series has the former villain (and adoptive daughter of D’Onofrio’s Kingpin) reconciling with her past (Zahn McClarnon plays her actual father in flashbacks) and connecting with her family. They showed footage from the series at D23 last year and it looks terrific.

D’Onofrio previously appeared alongside Cox on “Daredevil” and Cox made an appearance in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” as Daredevil. Both are set to reprise their roles in a sprawling new Disney+ series called “Daredevil: Born Again” that was recently paused due to the writers’ strike.