South Coast Plaza Celebrates 12 Days of Christmas With New Restaurants, Boutiques

South Coast Plaza celebrates 12 days of Christmas, Jil Sander launches a fine jewelry collection, Marciano Art Foundation exhibits Doug Aitken’s “Lightscape” and Brunello Cucinelli hosts a star-studded Chateau Marmont dinner.

Source: South Coast Plaza

South Coast Plaza celebrates 12 days of Christmas with a host of new restaurants and boutiques

South Coast Plaza, the premier international shopping destination boasting over 280 luxury brands such as Hermès, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Loewe and Harry Winston, is your ultimate holiday haven. With critically acclaimed restaurants, the Segerstrom Center for the Arts and the Orange County Museum of Art just steps away, it’s more than a shopping trip — it’s a festive experience.

Why visit South Coast Plaza this season? Take in the holiday magic as you stroll past dazzling boutique windows, enjoy live music and savor seasonal offerings at their award-winning eateries. Plus, with new stores to explore, it’s the perfect place to check everyone off your gift list in style. Here’s how to make the most of your visit over the destination’s 12 days of Christmas:

On the First Day of Christmas … Celebrate the season at Knife Pleat, which earned a coveted Michelin star for the fourth year in a row. Visit Knife Pleat on the Penthouse level for the pinnacle of prix fixe fine dining, as well as a gorgeous and festive holiday tea service every Saturday in December.

On the Second Day of Christmas … Meet the biggest celeb of the holiday season: Santa! Take photos with Santa at one of South Coast Plaza’s two Santa Villages: Carousel Court and at the Crate & Barrel/Macy’s Home Store Wing across the Bridge of Gardens.

On the Third Day of Christmas … Hop on one of the festive reindeer in Carousel Court for a magical ride around the Christmas wonderland of Santa’s workshop. The horses on the iconic carousel go on holiday for the Christmas season as reindeer take their place.

On the Fourth Day of Christmas … Plan a photo op in front of one of their stunning Christmas trees including the majestic 90-foot tree by the Westin South Coast Plaza, the traditional tree in Jewel Court and the international Santa Tree in Crate & Barrel/Macy’s Home Store Wing.

On the Fifth Day of Christmas … Explore a transformative new shopping collection on the first level of the Saks Wing, featuring newly debuted boutiques Jacques Marie Mage, Maison Margiela, Lanvin, Jil Sander and Marni.

On the Sixth Day of Christmas … Enter the glittering world of their new, flagship jewelry boutiques from Bulgari and Cartier, which debuted earlier this year.

On the Seventh Day of Christmas … Take a break from holiday shopping and indulge in a tasty drink or decadent dessert from two of this year’s hottest food openings: Yu Cake and Armani Caffe.

On the Eighth Day of Christmas … Shop new West Coast exclusive Courrèges, which returned this year after first debuting in South Coast Plaza in 1975.

On the Ninth Day of Christmas … Indulge in your watch obsession at the largest collection of luxury timepieces and jewelry boutiques in North America.

On the 10th Day of Christmas … Shop for the fashionable men in your life at some of this year’s hottest new launches, including Amiri, Palm Angels, Allen Edmond and the newly reimagined Zegna boutique.

On the 11th Day of Christmas … Take your presents to The Wrapper, the seasonal holiday store for photo-ready gift wrapping.

On the 12th Day of Christmas … Get excited for another glittering year of store openings in 2025 including Alaia, Acne Studios, Chopard, Delvaux, Dior Parfum, Harry Winston, Khaite, Moncler, Rolex and Santa Maria Novella.

Source: Jil Sander

Jil Sander launches a fine jewelry collection

Milan-based luxury brand Jil Sander has announced the launch of its first fine jewelry collection. Inspired by the natural world, the fine jewelry collection embodies lightness in both matter and spirit while the forms are organic.

Made with 18-karat gold and lab-grown diamonds, using the most advanced goldsmith technologies and the expertise of Italian traditional crafts, every piece is unique as they are created through lost wax casting. The hand-polished surfaces are voluntarily imperfect and diamonds are round cut and embedded by hand under a microscope, but never aligned.

Fused in white gold, rhodium plated and dotted with diamonds in three different sizes, the fractal form of the “Branch” series finds its balance between the imperfection of its natural shape and the seamless execution of the design. The inside of the ring, choker, bracelet and earrings, meanwhile, are hollow, making them light and comfortable.

The “Astral” necklace and bracelet are with a flat snake chain, combining a triple welded and diamond-coated curb and a lobster clasp closure. The “Astral” yellow gold pendants, embedded with a diamond, draw the outline of a satellite with a vibrating surface, which is achieved by flattening the metal with a 300-tons press used to mint coins.

The “Drop” ring and earrings are light, elliptical miniature sculptures in smooth yellow gold that push micro-casting and goldsmithing to their technical limits with perfect, clean edges and a shiny, highly reflective surface obtained by roughing and polishing the jewels by hand.

Established in 1968 by Jil Sander, the brand has been under the creative direction of Lucie and Luke Meier since 2017. The fine jewelry collection will be available in boutiques and JilSander.com beginning next year.

Source: Birkenstock

Birkenstock unveils a one-of-a-kind visual encyclopedia

German footwear brand Birkenstock is celebrating 250 years of tradition in shoemaking with a publication highlighting its journey from a humble shoemaker’s workshop to a global icon.

“The Book of Birkenstock” is a 688-page publication that honors Birkenstock’s deep-rooted tradition, celebrates its rich design heritage and its cultural relevance.

Designed by the acclaimed Munich-based design agency Bureau Borsche and co-published by Steidl Publishers of Göttingen, Germany, the book captures a wide range of never-before-seen archive materials, including first advertisements and scribbles, original photo material, marketing materials from private estates and public archives, iconic brand campaigns, trend defining fashion editorials and snapshots from fans wearing their Birks around the globe.

Co-published and printed by renowed printer Gerhard Steidl, “The Book of Birkenstock” will be available in a debossed Otabind softcover format.

To complement the book, Birkenstock is also launching a digital brand encyclopedia, an innovative and mobile-friendly digital archival experience. The immersive platform will allow both a free and timeline-driven exploration of the brand’s visual archives, featuring curated narratives and over 600 archival images, including editorial content, VIP sightings, movie appearances, drawings, product shots and advertising materials.

Founded in 1774, Birkenstock is rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the lifestyle brand. The company is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature (“Naturgewolltes Gehen”).

Source: Doug Aitken

Doug Aitken’s “Lightscape” to open at Marciano Art Foundation

Marciano Art Foundation (MAF) has announced the opening of Doug Aitken’s ambitious “Lightscape” installation.

“Lightscape” builds upon Aitken’s practice of creating larger-than-life, multi-sensory artworks that address interconnectedness through depictions of Southern California and the American West.

“Lightscape” was created in collaboration with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. At the core of the work is a feature-length film, a multi-screen fine art installation and a series of live musical performances. “Lightscape” creates a modern mythology asking the questions, “Where are we now?” and, “Where are we going?”

The seven-channel installation will prominently feature a soundscape of original vocal pieces by iconic minimalists such as Philip Glass, Meredith Monk and Steve Reich, alongside ambient soundscapes composed for the film by Aitken, Beck and others.

Weekly programming tied to “Lightscape” will feature special performances from members of the L.A. Philharmonic, L.A. Master Chorale and other artists each Saturday afternoon at the foundation through the run of the installation.

Born in Redondo Beach and now based in Venice, Aitken is a multidisciplinary artist whose body of work ranges from photography, print media, sculpture and architectural interventions, to narrative films, sound, single and multi-channel video works, installations and live performance.

Free, advance tickets are available here, with tickets for “Lightscape” Saturday performances available soon.

Source: BFA

Gigi Hadid’s cashmere brand Guest in Residence lands in Beverly Hills

Guest in Residence, the cashmere brand founded and creatively directed by supermodel Gigi Hadid, has opened its first store in Los Angeles.

“As we expand to the West Coast, our L.A. flagship is an ever-evolving canvas to showcase our 100% cashmere collections,” Hadid said. “Our vision was a space that’s warm and inviting, where our heirloom pieces are effortlessly integrated into the flow and décor. I love how the store captures the feeling of barefoot California luxury, that’s relaxed yet sophisticated at the same time — just like our cashmere.”

Designed in partnership with L.A.-based Yaoska Interiors, the space consciously combines a palette of warm and organic materials for a welcoming, comforting aesthetic. Natural stone and plaster textures are juxtaposed against custom fixtures and shelves crafted from rift-cut oak. Cobbled floors, antique iron sconces and a custom-made fireplace are a nod to Spanish Revival, while cozy and oversized chairs invite shoppers to gather, converse and relax.

Inspired by Hadid’s own outdoor holidays in the countryside, the fitting rooms mimic rustic cabins. Constructed from Douglas Fir wood and carpeted in bright colors, they’re offset by a calming limewash tone called “cashmere” on all walls. For decoration, hand-selected studio pottery, vintage pieces and experimental artwork bring a colorful touch to the space. In keeping with the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship and sustainability, the store was constructed using all low-impact materials, including white oak clothing racks, forged metal lighting and antique hardware.

A curated mix of the Fall 2024 and Winter 2024 collections will be available in the L.A. store, which will also host the brand’s Take-Back program, which allows customers to return gently worn Guest in Residence items to be recycled, in exchange for 10% off their next purchase. The returned items are then sent to Italy’s Re.Verso, a facility that reengineers recovered materials and transforms them into regenerated 100% wool and 100% cashmere.

The L.A. store is Guest in Residence’s second freestanding location, joining its flagship at 21 Bond St. in New York City, which was also designed by Yaoska Davila. The L.A. store also follows successful pop-ups in New York, Aspen and at Le Bon Marché in Paris.

Guest in Residence is open now at 433 N Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, California, 90210.

Jon Hamm, Sharon Stone, Brunello Cucinelli and Chris Pine (Source: BFA for Brunello Cucinelli)

Brunello Cucinelli celebrates its new eveningwear collection with a starry dinner

Earlier this month, Italian luxury brand Brunello Cucinelli hosted a star-studded, 120-person dinner party at the Chateau Marmont.

Guests including Kevin Costner, Jon Hamm, Oprah Winfrey, Chris Pine, Ava DuVernay, Sharon Stone, Ruth Negga, Shonda Rhimes, Eve Hewson, January Jones, Kaitlyn Dever, Ashley Park, Kyle MacLachlan and Casey Affleck enjoyed cocktails in the lounge followed by a seated dinner in the garden.

Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay (Source: BFA for Brunello Cucinelli)

The Dec. 5 event, which was hosted by Cucinelli, the creative force behind his eponymous company, along with daughters Carolina Cucinelli, the vice president and co-creative director, and Camilla Cucinelli, vice president and co-head women’s creative director, immersed the assembled guests in the world of Brunello Cucinelli.

Following a classic Italian tiramisu, the party moved next door to the newly reopened Bar Marmont where they danced on late into the night.

