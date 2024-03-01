Taking off into space is Netflix’s new Adam Sandler-led space drama “Spaceman,” and the film is carried by actors like the Oscar-nominated Carey Mulligan and “The Big Bang Theory’s” Kunal Nayyar.

Sandler’s latest project with the streaming giant Netflix comes in the form of an intergalactic tale about an astronaut who leaves his estranged wife behind on Earth and embarks on a months-long mission into space where he befriends a spider-like alien in the midst of his loneliness. Through their conversations, he hopes to find resolutions to his marital issues.

“Spaceman” is based on the novel “Spaceman of Bohemia” by Jaroslav Kalfař. The film was written and directed by Johan Renck (“Chernobyl”). The film landed on Netflix on Friday, March 1. Here’s a breakdown of the main cast and characters.

Adam Sandler in “Spaceman” (Netflix)

Jakub Procházka (Adam Sandler)

Comedian and actor Adam Sandler blasts off as Jakub Procházka, a Czech astrophysicist who signs on for a months-long solo mission into space. Six months in, he realizes that his wife Lenka Procházka (Carey Mulligan) is on the brink of leaving the marriage. While in a state of sadness, he’s joined by a spider-like alien named Hanuš, who tries to help him find the answers to his marital woes.

Sandler has made his stamp in Hollywood as a man of comedy who has a passion for dramatic roles. Some of his most well-known works include “Happy Gilmore,” “Billy Madison,” “Punch-Drunk Love,” “Funny People” and more.

Paul Dano in “Spaceman” (Netflix)

Hanuš (Paul Dano)

The spider-like space creature named Hanuš was voiced Paul Dano. Hanuš comes across Jakub Procházka while hiding out in his spaceship. During their time together, Hanuš tries to help Jakub find the answers to personal issues with his wife Lenka Procházka (Carey Mulligan).

Dano’s previous work includes “Dumb Money,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “The Batman,” “There Will be Blood” and more.

Carey Mulligan in “Spaceman” (Netflix)

Lenka Procházka (Carey Mulligan)

Carey Mulligan comes in as Lenka Procházka, Jakub Procházka’s (Adam Sandler) estranged wife who is waiting for him on Earth amid his months-long journey in space.

The three-time Oscar nominated actress most recently starred in Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro.” Some of her previous roles were in “Mudbound,” “Pride & Prejudice” and “Shame.”

Kunal Nayyar in “Spaceman” (Netflix)

Peter (Kunal Nayyar)

Kunal Nayyar stars as Peter, a technician on Earth who is one of the few people astrophysicist Jakub (Sandler) gets to talk to while out in space.

Nayyar, who most famously starred in the “Big Bang Theory,” can also been in seen in “Sanjay,” “Suspicion” and “Trolls.”

Commissioner Tuma (Isabella Rossellini)

Isabella Rossellini in “Spaceman” (Netflix)

Isabella Rossellini is Commissioner Tuma in “Spaceman.” She’s Jakub’s commanding officer.

Rossellini work as an actress can be seen in “Big Mouth,” “Death Becomes Her,” “Big Night” and “Two Lovers.”