Adam Sandler has locked his second stand-up comedy special for Netflix.

The still-untitled project will be directed by Josh Safdie of “Uncut Gems” fame and serve as a follow-up to Sandler’s Emmy-nominated “100% Fresh” special from 2018.

The special will see Sandler bringing his talents back to the stage, continuing the comic actor’s twice-extended relationship with Netflix. He’s churned out a number of films as part of that partnership as producer and star, including “Leo,” “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” “Hustle,” “Murder Mystery,” “Murder Mystery 2,” “Hubie Halloween,” “Sandy Wexler,” “The Week Of,” “The Do-Over” and “The Ridiculous 6.” Additionally, Happy Madison has produced “Father of the Year,” “The Wrong Missy” and “The Out-laws.”

In the meantime, he is gearing up for the feature film “Spaceman,” which will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival and stream on Netflix March 1.

“Saturday Night Live” alum Sandler extended his production deal with Netflix for the first time in 2017, and then again in 2020, both times in an effort to greenlight four more films. The first film Sandler dropped as part of the collaborative partnership was his western comedy “The Ridiculous 6.”