Adam Sandler is returning to dramatic territory in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix original “Spaceman,” which finds him playing an astronaut on a solitary research mission who communicates with an alien to overcome his loneliness.

Written by Colby Day and directed by “Chernobyl” filmmaker Johan Renck, the film takes place six months into a research mission to the edge of the solar system. “Jakub (Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late,” the official synopsis reads.

Based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini.

Netflix will release the film in select theaters on Feb. 23, and on the streamer the following week on March 1.

Producing the project are Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Michael Parets, Tim Headington, Lia Buman, Max Silva. Ben Ormand, Johan Renck, Barry Bernardi are the executive producers.