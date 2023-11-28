You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

Adam Sandler’s “Leo” scored the largest debut audience for a Netflix animated film ever as it racked up 34.6 million views in its first six days on the streamer.

The animated feature film, which was co-written and produced by Sandler, shot to the top of the English films list, outpacing recent releases “Best.Christmas.Ever!,” which came in second place with 13.3 million views and David Fincher’s “The Killer,” which spent its third week on the streamer’s 10 most-watched English films, this time landing in the No. 3 spot on the list with 8.8 million views.

With less than a month until Christmas, “Best.Christmas.Ever!” wasn’t the only holiday flick on the list, as “The Christmas Chronicles” scored the seventh spot on the list with 3.4 million views, “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” took the No. 8 spot with 2.9 million views and “Falling for Christmas” landed the last spot on the top 10 list with 2.7 million views.

“Squid Game: The Challenge,” the reality competition show based on the Korean thriller series, made a splash in the TV department as it debuted at the top of the English TV list with 20.1 million views. The adapted reality show surpassed viewership for the first half of “The Crown” Season 6, which scored 8.8 million views in its second week on the streamer (and the top 10 list).

Later on the list was Shawn Levy’s four-part series “All The Light We Cannot See,” which came in fourth place with 3.3 million views in its fourth week on the list, as Matt Rife’s controversial Netflix special, titled “Matt Rife: Natural Selection,” trailed behind in fifth place with 2.9 million views. Anime series “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” debuted in seventh place with 2 million views while new stand-up special “Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool” took the last spot on the list with 1.6 million views.

The release of “Squid Game: The Challenge” prompted a resurgence in viewing of “Squid Game” as the series rose to the No. 6 spot on this week’s non-English TV list as it scored 1.6 million views. Ahead of “Squid Game,” which stands out as Netflix’s most-watched non-English TV series of all time, was Swedish series “A Nearly Normal Family,” which took the top spot on the list as it logged 6.4 million views in its first week on the streamer. “Criminal Code” Season 1 took the No. 2 spot on the list with 5.3 million views while limited series “The Railway Men – The Untold Story Of Bhopal 1984” came in the third place with 4.6 million views.

In terms of non-English films, Turkish romance movie “Last Call for Istanbul” led the pack with 10.7 million views while “Believer 2” came in second place with 6.4 million views and “All-Time High” took the No. 3 spot on the list with 5.1 million views.