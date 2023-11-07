‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Tops Netflix’s US TV List in First Week, Reaches Top 10 in 82 Countries

French action comedy “Wingwomen” took home the title of most-watched Netflix program of the week with 18.5 million views, beating out the buzzy wartime limited series “All the Light We Cannot See.”

During the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, Shawn Levy’s “All the Light We Cannot See” recorded 9.8 million views in the U.S., marking this week’s most-watched English TV series, and reached the Top 10 English TV list in 82 countries.

Limited series “Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom” similarly debuted as the second most-watched English series this week with 4.7 million views, before U.K. mystery series “Bodies” took third place on the list and Morgan Freeman-narrated nature series “Life on Our Planet” took fourth place with 4.3 million views. Whereas Mike Flanagan’s “The Fall of the House of Usher” and docuseries “Beckham” dominated the list in October, the series came in seventh and ninth place with 2.8 million views and 2.7 million views, respectively.

On the film front, U.K. thriller “Locked In” nearly became the most-watched title of the week as it logged 17.8 million views audiences, debuting atop the English Films List. “Locked In” beat “Pain Hustlers,” led by Emily Blunt and Chris Evans, as the satirical movie scored 15.2 million views, making it the second most-watched English film for the second week in a row.

Bill Burr’s “Old Dads” slid down from last week’s most-watched title to the fifth spot on the list while Annette Bening and Jodie Foster-led “Nyad” scored sixth place with 4.7 million views.

After “Wingwomen” debuted at the top of the non-English films list, Brazilian thriller “Burning Betrayal” secured the No. 2 spot on the list with 6.5 million while Spanish horror film “Sister Death” took third place with 6.1 million views. Indian movie “Jawan: Extended Cut” took fourth place, with Spanish movie “Nowhere” secured fifth place and Polish romance “Forgotten Love” taking sixth place.

The third installment of French heist series “Lupin” continued its five-week reign on the Non-English TV list, scoring the No. 1 spot on the list with 3.3 million views as the first season of the drama scored th place on the list. After Mexican series “Pact of Silence” scored No. 2 on the list, “Elite” Season 7 took third place with 2.6 million views.