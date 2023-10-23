Making friends, building a team and doing a lot of backstabbing is all part of the game as viewers see in Netflix’s official trailer for its upcoming “Squid Game”-inspired show “Squid Game: The Challenge.”

“Attention, players. It is now time for the next game,” the announcer tells players in the beginning of the clip, before its contestants burst through doors to enter the game hall.

The two-minute teaser, which you can watch above, gives a first look at some of the participants, their strategies and how far some will go to win $4.56 million, whether they’re your buddy or not.

“I’m gonna be your best friend, but I will absolutely double-cross you,” one of the contestants states.

“We’re in Squid Game. Let’s get real. Let’s sink these ships,” a contestant says. “You can’t trust anybody in here,” another participant chimed in.

An announcer then cuts into the video and tells players, “You must now pick two players two eliminate,” showing shocked and frazzled faces, as they are forced to play dirty and go against their moral compass.

“People’s true colors are starting to come out,” a player says.

“Squid Game: The Challenge” will welcome 456 (real-life) players to embark on a journey of physical challenges and teamwork-centered competitions all in an effort to win millions. They’ll even take on Younghee, the electronic doll that wiped out 256 of the players in the first round, in the game titled “Red Light, Green Light.”

“Squid Game: The Challenge” was first ordered in June 22, less than a year after the premiere of “Squid Game,” and it’s set to include 10 episodes. The show is a co-production between Studio Lambert and The Garden, which is part of ITV Studios. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert and John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown from The Garden serve as executive producers.

The show is a spin-off reality competition inspired by the streamer’s successful title, “Squid Game.” The nine-episode series is centered on financially broken contestants who are invited to play children’s games for a cash prize — but not only are the stakes high, they’re deadly. The show debuted on Netflix Sept. 17, 2021, and is slated to have a second season.

The series makes it debut on the Netflix on Nov. 22. Episodes will premiere weekly through Dec. 6.