Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Agree to ‘Just Tell Everyone We’re Together’ in Trailer for Rom-Com ‘Anyone But You’ (Video)

“Anyone But You,” the new romantic comedy hitting theaters this Christmas, had a trailer that debuted exclusively with “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” last weekend. Now it’s available online. And you can watch it above.

The movie stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell as a seemingly perfect couple. But after a disastrous first date, the chemistry dissipates. Until, of course, they meet again at a destination wedding in Australia and decide to pretend to be a couple. At one point the movie was being described as an update of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” but that messaging seems to have been dropped. Maybe it still is!

“Anyone But You” also stars Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet and Rachel Griffiths. It was co-written, produced and directed by Will Gluck, with Ilana Wolpert serving as co-writer (she also came up with the story). Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are the producers alongside Gluck.

Footage from the film was screened at CinemaCon, which got a positive response from those in the room. Based on the footage that was screened, which was said to be fairly raunchy and feature a healthy amount of nudity, this is going to be a little bit rawer than your normal romantic comedy and definitely R-rated. (It has yet to get an actual rating.)

Powell is having quite the year, having also headlined “Hit Man,” the Richard Linklater comedic thriller that premiered at the Venice Film Festival and was promptly picked up by Netflix for $20 million. (Powell also co-wrote the screenplay, based on a Texas Monthly article.) Sweeney has also had a very strong year, having starred in “Reality,” which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival before dropping on HBO and Max. Sweeney earned rave reviews as Reality Winner, who leaked sensitive documents about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“Anyone But You” hits theaters on Dec. 22. Talk about a Christmas present you can’t wait to unwrap.