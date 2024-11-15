Sylvester Stallone Hails Donald Trump as ‘Second George Washington’ | Video

Sylvester Stallone hailed Donald Trump as the “second George Washington” on Thursday night while introducing the president-elect at a gala at Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fl.

“I’ll just say this, and I mean it. When George Washington defended this country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world. Because without him, you can imagine what the world would look like,” Stallone said. “Guess what? We got the second George Washington! Congratulations!”

Stallone made the comments while introducing Trump at the America First Policy Institute gala. Trump came up soon after, with his “God Bless the USA” theme song by Lee Greenwood playing in the background, and gave Sly a warm embrace.

Earlier in Stallone’s two-minute intro, he compared one of his most famous characters, Rocky Balboa, to Trump. Stallone said the famous movie boxer was a “chosen person” who would “change lives — just like President Trump.”

The action star, who is currently the lead on “Tulsa King” on Paramount+, followed that comment with some more high praise.

“We are in the presence of a really mythical character,” Stallone said. “I love mythology. And this individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could’ve pulled off what he pulled off. So I’m in awe.”

Stallone’s Thursday night comments come almost five years after Trump shared a picture of his face photoshopped over Stallone’s body from the “Rocky III” poster: