Megyn Kelly Calls ‘Snow White’ Star Rachel Zegler a ‘Pig’ for Wishing Trump Voters ‘Never Know Peace’

Megyn Kelly handed a poison apple to Rachel Zegler after the actress wished “no peace” for Trump voters on Instagram, saying “there’s something wrong” with Disney’s “Snow White” star.

On her Sirius XM program, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host called out Zegler – who is set to play Snow White in an upcoming live-action remake – for her comments on Instagram, where she said she was “speechless” and that she hoped Trump supporters “never know peace” after the election results.

“There’s something wrong with this person,” Kelly said. “She’s also known as the star of Disney’s ‘Snow White’ movie. Remember, she was out being like, ‘There’s certainly not gonna be a prince rescuing me, I can tell you that.’ Even Disney got on its heels and they’re like, we’re gonna reshoot the movie immediately … because there’s so much backlash to her arrogance and just inanity. Well, she’s back, and she’s very, very upset about the Trump win.”

Kelly found it hypocritical that Disney is still supporting Zegler after the way the company treated former “Mandalorian” star Gina Carano.

“Hello, Disney! You’re gonna have to redo your film again, because this woman is a pig and you fired Gina Carano for far less than this nonsense,” she said.

Zegler’s now-deleted Instagram story said the actress was afraid to think about facing another four years of Trump’s America.

“I find myself speechless in the midst of this,” the post read. “Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in. I shouldn’t be this shocked. but I am. I am heartbroken for my friends who awoke [in] fear this morning. and I am here with you. To cry, to yell, to hug. To wax poetic on how the left continues to fail us in forging a new path forward. this loss should not have been. and it certainly should not have been by so many votes.”

She finished, ““May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace. Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in. Leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in.”