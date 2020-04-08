Watch Colbert and Conan Guest – and Battle Over Who Is Host – on Each Other’s Shows (Videos)

Watching late-night hosts experiment with what they can do to keep their shows fresh and entertaining while self-producing them from home has been an interesting experience for all of us also stuck at home during the pandemic.
But maybe the most interesting experiment we’ve seen so far is Monday night’s attempt by Stephen Colbert of CBS’ “Late Show” and Conan O’Brien of TBS’ “Conan” to act as guests on each other’s shows while simultaneously hosting their own show.
As you might imagine, this led to the two hosts passive aggressively battling for dominance in the host role on both shows.
“So good to have you on my show, Stephen,” O’Brian said on his show.
“A lesser man would fight with you right now and say, ‘No, no, you’re on my show,” Colbert replied. “But I’ve been a host long enough to know that the host actually does most of the work. So you go right ahead, buddy. Go ahead and host me! All the weight’s on you now. Check mate. You fell into my trap.”
Things got (not actually) heated when Conan got jealous of the $70,000 Sony camera Stephen is working with from his home in New York.
“We record my show on a flip phone,” O’Brien joked. “When the show is over, I put it into a cardboard tube and I put in the U.S. mail and it goes to Turner headquarters in Atlanta. That’s how we’ve been doing it.”
Watch Colbert’s video above and O’Brien’s video below (we didn’t put them in that order to pick a favorite!) and decide who was really host and who was guest.
15 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From 'Duncanville' to 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Photos)
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 15 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.
Rank: 14 Show: "Duncanville" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.5 million
Fox
Rank: 13 Show: "Flirty Dancing" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFL doubleheader series debut, which aired live across all timezones, earned 3.2 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 12 Show: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"* Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2 million* (*Time period premiere. Sneak-peek preview of first episode got 2.7 million viewers)
NBC
Rank: 11 Show: "Indebted" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2.1 million
NBC
Rank: 10 Show: "For Life" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.178 million
ABC
Rank: 9 Show: "Outmatched" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 3.202 million
Fox
Rank: 8 Show: "Council of Dads" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 3.9 million
NBC
Rank: 7 Show: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 4.4 million
NBC
Rank: 6 Show: "Deputy" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million
Fox
Rank: 5 Show: "Tommy" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.787 million
CBS
Rank: 4 Show: "Lego Masters" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.837 million
Fox
Rank: 3 Show: "9-1-1: Lone Star" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 5.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFC Championship series debut earned 11.5 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 2 Show: "Broke" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.05 million
CBS
Rank: 1 Show: "FBI: Most Wanted" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.1 million
CBS
Two spinoffs start off strong — one does not
