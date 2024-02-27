Most late night hosts picked up on the fact that former President Donald Trump forgot to thank his son Eric during his early victory speech following the South Carolina primary. But only Stephen Colbert incorporated a truly devastating impression of the second Trump son into his opening monologue.

On Saturday, Trump gave a speech thanking his wife Melania as well as his children and their spouses, Barron, Don Jr. and his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner as well as Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos. Missing from that list were Eric and Lara Trump.

After playing the clip, the camera cut to Colbert starring at the camera with his top lip tucked into his mouth so that his top row of teeth were on full display. “It’s OK, dad,” Colbert said, pretending to be Eric. “Sometimes I forget I exist too.”

“Is this even me?” the late night host continued. “No, it’s just a really accurate impression. Cruel, but accurate.”

The bit was met with loud applause and laughter from the studio audience of “The Late Show.” Colbert then bowed and quickly added, “I’d like to thank my lady wife.”

Colbert seemed to be in high spirits Monday night. In addition to the Eric Trump bit, he has opened his monologue by singing “Celebrate his fines, c’mon” to the tune of Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration.”

That musical number was in response to the news Trump has been ordered to pay the state of New York $454 million as part of a civil fraud case involving the city. The former President has also been banned from serving as an executive of the Trump Organization or any New York company for three years. Trump has appealed the verdict and has until March 25, which is when the trial is set to start, to secure a stay, an action taken by a court to stop a legal proceeding. If Trump pays what he owes, he will be able to secure an automatic stay.

Trump is also accruing $114,553.04 in post-judgement interest each day. That little detail prompted Colbert to chant, “Four more cents!” It wasn’t long before the studio audience picked up the chant. “Thank you, you’re a wonderful mob,” Colbert joked.

These legal woes are completely unconnected from Trump’s E. Jean Carroll defamation trial. The politician, celebrity and businessman was ordered to pay $83.3 million, which accounts for $18.3 million in compensatory damages, and $65 million in punitive damages.