Stephen Colbert Roasts Trump’s Musk Interview: ‘A Big Night for Weird Old Rich Guys With No Friends’ | Video

Stephen Colbert was highly amused by the glitchy, deeply weird “conversation” Elon Musk had with Donald Trump on Monday. During his Tuesday night “The Late Show” monologue, Colbert roasted the participants, poked fun at how strange and incoherent Trump was, and cracked up more than once due to the way Trump slurred his words.

“Last night was a big night for weird old rich guys with no friends,” Colbert explained when he reached this joke in his monologue. “Because Donald Trump returned to Twitter for an interview with Twitter CEO, and man who just followed you to your car in the whole foods parking lot to tell you that he likes your blouse, Elon Musk.”

Colbert noted that the conversation was hosted on X (formerly Twitter), a big deal because “Trump has only posted on Twitter once since he was banned on January 8, 2021 just two days after the insurrection. But here’s the thing about Trump: Doing anything on Twitter now, it just reminds people of the awful reason he was banned to begin with. It’s like getting a party invitation that says, ‘Come celebrate. When, Tuesday, where, Mason Park. Why? Because I’m finally allowed within 200 yards of the school again.’”

Colbert chuckled a bit about the technical difficulties that delayed the conversation by more than 40 minutes, and mocked Elon Musk’s barely believable excuse for why it happened.

“Musk took full responsibility and blamed the delay on ‘a massive distributed denial of service attack on the site that saturated all our data lines.’ Now, if that sounds made up to you, good ear, because sources at Twitter later reported that there wasn’t actually a denial of service attack, and there was a 99% chance that Musk was lying,” Colbert explained.

Colbert then got into the interview itself. “For some reason, Trump was slurring his words throughout, and many listeners said he sounded like Sylvester the cat. Now, if that sounds like an exaggeration, listen to the actual audio.” At this, Colbert played unedited audio in which, yes, Trump was very obviously slurring his words.

“Sufferin’ Succotash!” Colbert quipped, quoting the catch phrase of the Warner Bros. cartoon character.

It’s unclear what the actual reason for the quality of Trump’s speech was. During the conversation, many speculated that it might’ve been a malfunctioning microphone, or the compression of the audio. Trump blamed the technology, posting on Truth Social that his voice sounded “somewhat different and strange” at times “because of the complexity of modern day equipment, and cellphone technology.”

He then shared a different version of the audio to his account on X, in which his voice was much more clear.

Colbert also roasted Trump for flying on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet over the weekend, joking, “Wow, wow, Trump and Epstein. If that plane could talk, he would be found dead in its jail cell.”

