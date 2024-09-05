‘It’s All One Giant Charade’: Steroids and Hollywood’s Drive for Super(hero)-Perfection

Movie stars like Hugh Jackman insist they’re not using steroids — but why does it matter so much?

Hugh Jackman in "Deadpool & Wolverine" (Marvel Studios)

It started with the social media speculation. “Natty or Not?” people asked, questioning whether Hugh Jackman could possibly have avoided taking steroids to produce the eye-popping physique on display in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Being “natty” — meaning, natural — seemed important to Jackman, 55, who has repeatedly denied using any chemical or hormone enhancements to create the gleaming sharp cuts in his abdomen, and the veins rippling around his muscled arms as “Wolverine.”

The Internet, as usual, was skeptical.

“Steroids. It’s steroids,” influencer Noam Blum wrote on X. “I don’t know why everyone still insists on this weird industry-wide denial. It’s fine.

  Skip
    Skip

    No mention of RFK? He looks really scary and his facial skin alone tells the story. 

    Reply
  RM
    RM

    Lets be fair. Even with steroids, testosterone, HGH, or any other PEDs, if you don’t put in the work, they won’t help much. They are not some magic pill, far from it. Even with the aid of performance enhancers, it takes an incredible amount of consistent work and dedication to look good, put on muscle, and be fit. There is no silver bullet.

    Reply
  David Rowell
    David Rowell

    As a former non-competitive bodybuilder I’ve been saying this for decades…

    Hollywood’s “hard workers” who build god-like physiches are simply using AAS, growth hormone, etc to “get swole”.

    (Just like athletes have been trying to do for 50+ years…)

    Reply
    Lincoln Hawk
      Lincoln Hawk

      Every last one of these guys pretending onscreen to be superheroes are taking 2,3 and probably 4 or 5 different chemicals to promote muscle gain and reduce bodyfat. It’s become so obvious to the trained eye now that it’s laughable when these actors go on the record and claim they’re just eating their Wheaties and spending 4 hours a day in the gym. Puleeeze

      Reply
  Dan R
    Dan R

    Yes, if the stars admit using steroid their career in Hollywood is over, but they can always cross the street to the porn industry and use their chiseled bodies properly.

    Reply

