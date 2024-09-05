‘It’s All One Giant Charade’: Steroids and Hollywood’s Drive for Super(hero)-Perfection

It started with the social media speculation. “Natty or Not?” people asked, questioning whether Hugh Jackman could possibly have avoided taking steroids to produce the eye-popping physique on display in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Being “natty” — meaning, natural — seemed important to Jackman, 55, who has repeatedly denied using any chemical or hormone enhancements to create the gleaming sharp cuts in his abdomen, and the veins rippling around his muscled arms as “Wolverine.”

The Internet, as usual, was skeptical.

“Steroids. It’s steroids,” influencer Noam Blum wrote on X. “I don’t know why everyone still insists on this weird industry-wide denial. It’s fine.