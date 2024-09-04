Hugh Jackman Details His Training Regimen for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ Says He Was ‘Lubed’ for That Shirtless Scene

Hugh Jackman took to social media on Wednesday to post a shirtless mirror selfie and detail his training regimen that he used to get in shape for “Deadpool & Wolverine,” adding that he was “lubed” for that shirtless scene in the film’s climax.

Jackman also added a voice memo thanking the team that helped the 55-year-old actor get back in superhero shape.

“I’ve had a lot of people who talk to me and ask me questions about how I got into shape,” he said. “What I did, what I ate, how I trained, how hard is it at your age?”

Jackman added: “I just wanted to take a second and say, yeah I had to turn up, I had to do those deadlifts, I had to eat those meals but I had an incredible team who helped me.”

“There’s no hope in hell I would have gotten there without them,” he reiterated.

The Wolverine actor also thanked his makeup artist who was called in “to put on some kind of oil to make my skin glisten” when the film’s director Shawn Levy would yell out “fresh lube on Hugh” for the power room scene with his shirt off.

Jackman also detailed his water dehydration technique commonly used by professional bodybuilders before competitive shows.

“On the day, because I was grumpy, I was not having water the night before, I was eating tilapia and beans for days and how to make that day work best for me, everyone on set was just making it easy,” he recalled.

The R-rated megahit has passed some big milestones in its sixth weekend with $19.5 million grossed over four days, pushing its domestic total to $603 million and its global total to $1.25 billion.