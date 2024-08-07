Blake Lively Crashes Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Date Night at ‘It Ends With Us’ Premiere

Ryan Reynolds brought some A-list arm candy to support his wife Blake Lively at the premiere of her new movie, “It Ends With Us.”

The IRL couple was joined by his “Deadpool & Wolverine” costar Hugh Jackman for the New York City pink carpet adorned with flowers from UrbanStems at the AMC Lincoln Square theater on Tuesday.

Jackman and Reynolds wore similarly unbuttoned, white collared shirts under neutral suit jackets, while Lively opted for a gorgeous, rainbow jewel-toned Versace dress — the same one Britney Spears once rocked in 2002 for the fashion house’s spring/summer women’s ’03 collection.

Also on Tuesday, Reynolds shared a press day prank he pulled on his wife’s “It Ends With Us” costar, Brandon Sklenar. In the Instagram video, the man behind Deadpool sneaks into an interview room to question the actor about his intentions with Lively.

“It’s not every day the husband gets to interview his wife’s love interest in a film,” Reynolds says, before his mom gets in on the joke. “It’s kind of crazy.”

“What a sport you are, Brandon! You really are spectacular in ‘It Ends With Us.’ Total movie star,” Reynolds wrote to accompany the clip. “Even if you are trying to steal Blake Lively away from Tam Tam’s Little Gummy Bear, at least you’re super talented, kind and collaborative. Not to mention, an incredible father to me.”

Reynolds’ approach to promoting his wife’s new movie seems to be a play straight out of the “Deadpool” handbook — but it will be interesting to see how Lively gets her revenge.

“It Ends With Us” also stars Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj and director Justin Baldoni. It hits theaters Aug. 9.