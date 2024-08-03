‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Continues Box Office Domination With $96 Million Second Weekend

As expected, Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” is continuing its unprecedented box office run, as it is projected by industry estimates to drop just 55% from its $211 million opening weekend to earn a stellar $96 million this weekend, ranking among the top 10 highest second weekends of all time.

That result would top the opening weekend of every other film released this year save for “Inside Out 2,” and means that it will pass Mel Gibson’s 2003 film “The Passion of the Christ” to become the highest grossing R-Rated film in North America before inflation adjustment. It also needed just two weekends to pass the domestic runs of the two previous “Deadpool” films, as it is well on course to clear $500 million from North American grosses alone.

Elsewhere, the top opening weekend of this frame goes to M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller “Trap,” which earned $6.7 million from 3,181 locations on opening day and is on course for an industry estimated opening weekend of $15.5 million, meeting pre-release projections. Distributed by Warner Bros., the film carries a reported $30 million budget that, like all of Shyamalan’s films, is self-produced by the director’s Blinding Edge Pictures.

Starring Josh Hartnett as a serial killer caught in the middle of an FBI operation to arrest him while he takes his daughter to a pop concert, “Trap” has divided critics and audiences, earning a C+ on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 46% critics and 62% audience.

The big bust of the weekend is Sony/Columbia’s “Harold and the Purple Crayon,” earning an opening weekend of just $6 million from 3,325 locations, opening outside the top 5 and below the estimated $6.7 million earned by “Inside Out 2” in its eighth weekend.

The silver lining for the adaptation of the classic children’s novel starring Zachary Levi is that it has been well received by the family audiences who did see it, giving it an A- on CinemaScore even as critics panned it with a 29% Rotten Tomatoes score. But with “Inside Out 2” and “Despicable Me 4” still in theaters, it is likely that “Harold” won’t have the space to leg out.