Aerosmith Makes ‘Heartbreaking’ Decision to End Farewell Tour Over Steven Tyler’s Vocal Injury

Aerosmith announced on Friday that after 54 years in the business, they are permanently retiring from touring due to Steven Tyler’s vocal injury.

“As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other,” they said of their 76-year-old lead singer.

“He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible,” the band wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Their post continued,” We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage.”

It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history.



It has been… pic.twitter.com/og43Q8Lwbt — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) August 2, 2024

After calling their years on the road “the honor of our lives,” they thanked their crew and called their supporters “the best fans on planet Earth.”

Referencing their 1973 hit “Dream On,” they added, “Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true.”

They also noted that fans who had already bought tickets through Ticketmaster would be automatically refunded. They asked people who purchased via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub and VividSeats to “please reach out to your point of purchase for more details.”

The Boston-based band kicked off their “Peace Out” tour in September, which was set to run through February 2025. It was already billed as the group’s farewell tour.