Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler has been sued for sexual assault for a second time, numerous media reports indicate. In documents filed in the New York Supreme Court and obtained by NBC, Jeanne Bellino claimed she was 17 years old when the assault happened. Tyler was 27 at the time.

On the day of the assault, Bellino attended a party for the band at the Warwick Hotel. Her filing states that Tyler kissed and groped her in a photo booth on the way to the event and then assaulted her for a second time after they arrived.

Bellino alleges, “While holding her captive, Tyler stuck his tongue down her throat, and put his hands upon her body, her breasts, her buttocks, and her genitals, moving and removing clothing and pinning her against the wall of the phone booth.”

“As Tyler was mauling and groping Plaintiff, he was humping her pretending to have sex with Plaintiff. Others stood by outside the phone booth laughing and as passersby watched and witnessed, nobody in the entourage intervened,” the suit continues.

Bellino also says she left the hotel after Tyler invited her to his room.

In the years that have followed, Bellino says she has endured “great pain of mind

and body, severe and permanent emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, physical, personal & psychological injuries.”

Tyler was previously sued for sexual assault last year by another woman, Julia Holcomb. In her suit, Holcomb accused Tyler of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Tyler convinced Holcomb’s mother to make him her legal guardian in 1974, which allowed her to live and travel on the road with him.

Holcomb has also claimed she became pregnant in 1975 and was forced into an abortion by Tyler.

In May Tyler filed an anti-SLAPP motion that alleged Holcomb, who now goes by Julia Misley, consented to their relationship and that her claims are not valid “because of immunity to Defendant as caretaker/guardian.”

Jeff Anderson, the lawyer for both women, has not replied to TheWrap’s request for comment at this time.