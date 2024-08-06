Ryan Reynolds and His Mom Crash ‘It Ends With Us’ Interviews to Harass Blake Lively’s On-Screen Love Interest | Video

Blake Lively’s new film “It Ends With Us” hits theaters on Friday and in it, she has not one, but two love interests. So, Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds — plus his mom and best friend — had a few questions for one of those men.

An adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book of the same name, “It Ends With Us” centers on Lily Bloom (Lively), who finds herself in an abusive relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni), despite the fact that her mother was also in one. But, when Lily’s high school sweetheart Atlas suddenly reenters her life, and recognizes the danger she’s in immediately, she faces even more emotional struggle.

Atlas is played by Brandon Sklenar and, while doing some interviews for the film, he suddenly found himself face to face with Reynolds.

“This is cool. It’s not everyday the husband gets to interview his wife’s love interest in a film, it’s kind of crazy!” Reynolds says as Sklenar protests to the sudden addition to his schedule.

“Let’s dive in, shall we? So, I saw you posing in a photo with Mrs. Reynolds, and um — I’m sorry, what do you call her? Do you guys have a nickname or something?” Reynolds asked, prompting Sklenar to confirm that no, they don’t.

From there, Reynolds questioned Sklenar about his butt, wondering how he got it into such shape. Eventually though, Reynolds takes a break — only to be replaced by his mother.

“Well, it’s not every day the mother-in-law of the leading lady gets to interview the love interest, and the man trying to replace my sweet little gummy bear Ryan,” she says pointedly.

But from there, Mama Reynolds finds herself falling in love with Sklenar, even informing him that her husband died in 2015. At that, Ryan himself pops back in, asking Sklenar to be his new dad.

Sklenar muscles through though — only for Hugh Jackman to be the next “interviewer” to show up. But he only has one real question.

“What the hell are you doing messing with my best buddy’s wife?” he asks menacingly.

Inevitably though, Jackman falls for Sklenar too, and together he, Reynolds and Reynolds’ mom fawn over the actor. You can watch the full bit in the video above.

“It Ends With Us” hits theaters on Friday, August 9.