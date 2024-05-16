Lily Bloom’s is officially open, as the first trailer for “It Ends With Us,” the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book of the same name starring Blake Lively, has officially arrived.

Starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the Sony film centers on Lily Bloom (Lively), taking on a new life in Boston and chasing her lifelong dream of opening her own business, after having a traumatic childhood. One of the first customers at said business — a flower shop — is neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni).

The two quickly have an intense connection and sweet romance, which plays out in the trailer, but soon enough Lily starts seeing darker sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship.

“15 seconds. That’s all it takes to completely change everything,” Blake Lively’s voice ominously warns in the footage, as Taylor Swift’s “my tears ricochet” kicks in.

Complicating that even further is when Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, and forces her to make an important choice.

You can watch the full trailer in the video above.

Starring alongside Lively, who also executive produces the movie, and Baldoni, who directs the film, are Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Amy Morton and Brandon Sklenar, from a screenplay by Christy Hall, based on the book by Colleen Hoover.

“It Ends With Us” marks the first Hoover book to be adapted to the big screen, coming from Columbia Pictures and Wayfarer.

“It Ends With Us” hits theaters on August 9.