Sony and Columbia Pictures have moved the release of “It Ends With Us,” the upcoming romantic drama starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, from June 21 to Aug. 9. It is the second time that the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel has received a release date change, as it was previously set to open on Feb. 9 ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Lively stars in the film as Lily Bloom. While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, played by Baldoni, and believes she may have found her soul mate. Soon questions arise about their relationship — and to complicate matters, her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy.

“It Ends With Us” will have its own lane in the theatrical market in its new late summer slot, as the other wide releases coming Aug. 9 include Lionsgate’s adaptation of the video game “Borderlands” and Neon’s psychological horror film “Cuckoo.”

In addition to starring alongside Lively, Baldoni is directing from a screenplay by writer-producer Christy Hall. Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj costar in the film, which is produced by Sony and Wayfarer Studios with Hall, Alex Saks and Jamey Heath. Lively, Baldoni, Hoover, Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Calof are executive producers.