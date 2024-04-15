Keanu Reeves Joins ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ as Shadow

Baba Yaga is now the Ultimate Lifeform, as Keanu Reeves will voice Shadow the Hedgehog in Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” individuals with knowledge of the casting told TheWrap.

Reeves joins a voice cast on the video game threequel that includes Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Idris Elba as Knuckles, and “Sonic” series veteran Colleen O’Shaughnessy as Tails, all of whom return from the series’ previous installment released in 2022. Jim Carrey is also set to return as Dr. Eggman, along with live-action cast members James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Lee Majdoub and Adam Pally.

Paramount had no comment when reached by TheWrap.

The casting news comes days after Paramount presented movie theater owners with an exclusive first look at a 30-second teaser for “Sonic 3” as part of its CinemaCon presentation. The teaser offered a first look at Shadow, a rival and occasional ally of Sonic in the Sega video games, but did not include any voice lines from the character.

Reeves’ upcoming films also include the Aziz Ansari Lionsgate comedy “Good Fortune,” which was shown last week at CinemaCon and does not have a release date set. He will also reprise the role of John Wick opposite Ana De Armas in the spin-off “Ballerina,” which Lionsgate will release in 2025.

Reeves is represented by WME. The casting was first reported by John Campea.