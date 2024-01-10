Sony Delays ‘It Ends With Us’ Adaptation to Summer Release

Sony Pictures has pushed the release date of “Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us” from a pre-Valentine’s Day weekend release to this summer. Originally slated for release on Feb. 9, the Colleen Hoover adaptation will now open in theaters on June 21, 2024.

The delay was largely expected given that the marketing campaign — including a trailer — had yet to kick in with under a month to go until its original release date.

Blake Lively stars in the film as Lily Bloom. While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon questions arise about their relationship and, to complicate matters, her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy.

Baldoni directs from a screenplay by Christy Hall, and Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj co-star.

“It Ends With Us” is the latest 2024 film to be moved as studios continue to tinker with their post-strike schedules. Earlier this week, Warner Bros. pulled Bong Joon-ho’s “Mickey 17” from its March release date, replacing it with the blockbuster sequel “Godzilla x Kong.”

Hailing from Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures, “It Ends With Us” is produced by Alex Saks, Jamey Heath and Christy Hall. Lively, Baldoni, Hoover, Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Calof are executive producers.

