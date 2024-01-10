Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ Removed From Warner Bros. Release Calendar

Warner Bros. announced Tuesday that they have removed Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi feature “Mickey 17” from their release calendar.

The film is based on Edward Ashton’s novel “Mickey 7,” which concerns an employee on a human expedition sent to colonize an ice world. After one version dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. A brief teaser, released by Warner Bros. in December, sees Robert Pattinson being brought back/rebuilt/etc. after a fatal calamity.

It’s unclear why the movie was delayed though it was initially dated for March 29th of this year without having any additional trailer released. The studio announced concurrently with the film’s delay that “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” would be filling its place on that release date. That film, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle.

The trailer for the film, which also teased Kong having a mechanical arm, Godzilla getting some new glowing pink accessories and a tiny (giant) ape like Kong, promised a whole lot of giant monster action. The film will probably get some extra oomph from the popularity of “Monarch” and the enthusiasm around “Godzilla Minus One.”

The film marks Bong’s eighth directorial effort, and his third English-language feature following Netflix’s “Okja” in 2017 and the 2014 feature “Snowpiercer.” Steven Yuen (who starred in Bong’s “Okja”), Toni Collette, Naomi Ackie and Mark Ruffalo co-star, with Bong working with previous collaborators like cinematographer Darius Khondji, composer Jung Jae-il and producers Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner (of Plan B).

The film marks another opportunity for Pattinson to lead a challenging feature after taking on the role of Bruce Wayne for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” in 2022. That film’s sequel is due out in 2025.