‘White Lotus’ Breakout Lukas Gage Joins Untitled ‘Smile’ Sequel

“White Lotus” breakout Lukas Gage has joined the cast of the untitled “Smile” sequel, which is the follow-up to the hit 2022 horror film at Paramount, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Gage joins a cast which includes the previously announced Naomi Scott in the lead role.

Parker Finn wrote the script and will direct the project. Temple Hill is producing.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

“Smile,” the 2022 psychological supernatural horror film, became the #1 horror movie of last year and grossed $217 million at the worldwide box office.

The untitled “Smile” sequel will be released in theaters on Oct. 18, 2024.

Gage most recently played Lars Olmstead in the fifth season of FX’s award-winning drama “Fargo.” The season finale airs on Jan. 16. Gage has also had notable roles in HBO’s teen drama “Euphoria,” the anthology series “The White Lotus,” the psychological thriller “You,” and other shows.

The actor currently has several major projects lined up. These include the Amazon film “Road House” directed by Doug Liman, which debuts in March, the Netflix series “Dead Boy Detectives,” and the New Line sci-fi thriller “Companion.”

Gage is repped by WME, 2AM and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.

