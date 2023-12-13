Naomi Scott to Star in ‘Smile’ Sequel at Paramount

Naomi Scott is set to star in the untitled “Smile” sequel, which is the follow-up to the hit 2022 horror film at Paramount.

Parker Finn wrote the script and will direct the project. Temple Hill is producing.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

“Smile,” the 2022 psychological supernatural horror film, became the #1 horror movie of last year and grossed $217 million at the worldwide box office.

Naomi Scott broke out in 2019 after landing the coveted role of Princess Jasmine in Disney’s blockbuster live-action remake of “Aladdin.” The British-born Scott starred alongside Will Smith and Mena Massoud in the Guy Ritchie-directed musical extravaganza, which grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office. The feature also includes original song “Speechless,” sung by Scott, which received a 2020 Critics Choice Award nomination in the Best Song category.

Scott just wrapped “Eternal Return,” the first film under her production banner, New Name Entertainment. She stars opposite Kit Harington and Simon Callow in the magical realism romance, directed by Yaniv Raz. The film is also being produced and financed by MACRO and Village Roadshow.

She will next be seen in David Michôd‘s highly anticipated A24 feature, “Wizards!,” as the female lead opposite Pete Davidson and Orlando Bloom. On the TV side, Scott starred in David E. Kelley’s Netflix series, “Anatomy of a Scandal,” based on the best-selling novel and directed by S.J. Clarkson.

Scott is repped by CAA, M88, Narrative and Jim Gilio and Kiley Wong at Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern, LLP.

The untitled “Smile” sequel will be released in theaters on Oct. 18, 2024.