‘Smile’ Director Parker Finn Signs First-Look Deal With Paramount

After his low-budget debut horror film “Smile” grossed $217 million at the global box office last fall, filmmaker Parker Finn has signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures.



“I am honored and thrilled to be joining the Paramount family. Brian Robbins, Michael Ireland, Daria Cercek, and everyone at Paramount have been truly fantastic partners, and I am grateful for their support and belief in the theatrical experience. I look forward to continuing our collaboration on genre stories that take bold chances and subvert expectations,” said Finn in a statement.

Premiering at Fantastic Fest, “Smile” became a surprise addition to Paramount’s dominant 2022 at the box office, becoming the first original horror film in seven years to repeat No. 1 on the weekend box office charts. The film’s global total also exceeded that of several critically acclaimed horror films last year, including the $171 million total of Jordan Peele’s “Nope.”

More to come…