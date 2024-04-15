“Ready or Not” directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin are ready for their horror movie’s sequel — and they say the new script is a masterpiece.

The collaborators and producing partner Chad Villella (aka Radio Silence as a trio) told Entertainment Weekly in an interview out Monday that they’ve been working on “Ready or Not 2” since the original came out in 2019. Plus, it sounds like they’ve got an “absolute f—king banger” on their hands.

“It’s getting figured out,” Gillett explained about the film, which has yet to be officially greenlit. “That’s what we’ll say: ‘Ready or Not 2’ is getting figured out. What we can say is that there is a script that is an absolute f—ing banger of a sequel. And however it gets made, and in whatever capacity we are helping get it made, we are so excited that it’s happening. That movie is truly the love of our creative lives in a lot of ways.”

The first “Ready or Not” made its premiere in theaters on Aug. 21, 2019, and was centered on Grace Le Domas (Samara Weaving), a new bride who just married the love of her life. However, she ends up being a target for her gun-toting in-laws’ twisted hunting game ritual.

Five years later, the filmmakers admitted they didn’t anticipate having so many fresh ideas for the film’s second installment.

“I don’t think we knew after making it that there would be so much story left to tell,” Gillett said. “We’re so proud of what that first movie is, we’re so proud of what the sequel is … We’re just really excited, and fingers crossed that it gets made.”

The original movie starred Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Elyse Levesque, Nicky Guadagni, Henry Czerny and Andie MacDowell, among others.