All the Wolverine Variants in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ Explained

As expected, “Deadpool & Wolverine” was full of cameos, but glimpses at many Wolverine variants likely warmed comic book fans’ hearts the most.

Early in the movie, Deadpool steals a universe-hopping device from the TVA and sets out to find a Wolverine to serve as a new Anchor Being for his dying timeline. Doing so means the Merc with a Mouth comes across a handful of variants showcasing Wolverine’s comic book history.

Deadpool shouts “cue the montage!” as he jumps from one universe to the next, encountering comic-accurate Wolverine, fan-cast Wolverine and even recreations of the most iconic X-Men comic covers.

The moments come quick as he cuts from one universe to the next, but here’s what you need to know about the different Wolverine variants Deadpool meets in the film.

Old Man Logan

Old Man Logan is the variant seen sitting on a porch wearing a cowboy hat who shoots Deadpool before he can much more than comment on the Wolverine’s age. While 2017’s “Logan” was heavily inspired by the Old Man Logan story, this version takes more visual inspiration from the tale about an alt universe Wolverine living in a world where the supervillains defeated all the heroes.

Short King Wolverine

This one was more for the fans than honoring any one Wolverine. Canonically in the comics, Wolverine stands at a towering 5’3. Hugh Jackman, on the other hand, is 6’2. Although Jackman is almost universally praised for his portrayal of the character, the one gripe fans seem to have is he’s just too tall. This CG shrunk variant is a nod and wink to all those complaining fans.

Patch

This one was teased a bit in trailers before the film, but Patch appears briefly in this montage. In the comics, Patch is Wolverine’s oft-used identity when he dons a white suit and eyepatch to go undercover – often in the seedier corners of the Marvel universe. This Patch looks to either be playing cards in Madripoor – which was introduced in the MCU back in “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” – or just keeping it simple in Vegas.

Weapon Omega

The one-handed Wolverine with an unkempt mane of hair and a particularly bad attitude is a Wolverine variant from the Age of Apocalypse storyline. The alley where Deadpool runs into him is a strong representation of the state of the world ravaged by Apocalypse that this Wolverine has suffered through.

Wolverine vs. Hulk

As Deadpool notes, the Wolverine he encounters in the woods is sporting the John Byrne-inspired brown costume. Wolverine’s first appearance in Marvel Comics came briefly in The Incredible Hulk #180 before the pair fought each other in the following issue. The costume in the scene – and seeing Hulk’s reflection in the claws – pays homage to Todd Macfarlane’s The Incredible Hulk #340 cover.

Crucified Wolverine

The horrifically crucified Wolverine on a planet of bloody bones that Deadpool stumbles across is a reference to the famous Marc Silvestri cover of Uncanny X-Men #251.

The Cavillrine

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

When Disney bought back the rights to the X-Men with the 20th Century Fox purchase, it sparked an immediate fan frenzy into theorizing who could play Wolverine in the MCU. Cut to 2022 when Henry Cavill was ousted at DC as their Superman and people immediately started mentioning him and Wolverine together. Fans kinda sorta got what they wanted when one variant – The Cavillrine – was played by the former Man of Steel. Ironically, it’s the one Deadpool seems to think is most likely to be the right fit for the Logan he needs.