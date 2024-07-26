All the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Cameos, Explained

NOTE: There are spoilers for “Deadpool & Wolverine” in the article below

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is finally here. It’s the epic superhero saga that has been teased since the “Deadpool” test footage that leaked ahead of the first movie’s production and it is very much worth the wait. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds, naturally) and Wolverine (a returning Hugh Jackman) are forced to team up to save Deadpool’s universe from a rogue TVA middle-manager named Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) and Charles Xavier’s psychotic sister Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

And along the way they meet a few friends …

As soon as “Deadpool & Wolverine” was announced, the assumption was that the film would be a cameo-palooza, full of characters from both the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe and from the vestigial universe established by the 20th Century Fox franchises, with “X-Men,” “Fantastic Four” and others. (In 2019, as part of Disney’s acquisition of the 21st Century assets, they gained control of all the characters Fox held the rights to, uniting more of the Marvel universe and leaving only Sony’s janky Spider-Man-adjacent world unattended.)

But who shows up in “Deadpool & Wolverine?” To answer that, we must spoil the fun in a big, big way. Consider this a major spoiler warning. We suggest you turn back until after you’ve seen the movie. If you’re still here, let’s get into it …

• Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau)

Early in the movie, Deadpool attempts to join the Avengers by sweet-talking Happy Hogan, Tony Stark’s bodyguard and head of security, once again played by Jon Favreau.

• X-Force and Friends

Rob Delaney returns as Peter, along with Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. And while not a part of X-Force, Deadpool’s buddies Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Colossus (Stefan Kapičić), Yukio (Shioli Kutsuna), Dopinder (Karan Soni) and Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) also make brief appearances.

• Thor (Chris Hemsworth)

In the TVA, Deadpool sees footage of a dying Deadpool being cradled in the arms of Thor (Chris Hemsworth). It is mentioned again but never elaborated upon. (The footage is repurposed from “Thor: The Dark World.”)

• Hulk

We just get a brief glimpse of Hulk when Deadpool travels to a universe where Hulk and Wolverine were fighting. We don’t see Hulk’s face.

• Wolverine (Henry Cavill)

One of the Wolverines that Deadpool visits isn’t Hugh Jackman at all, it’s Henry Cavill, who has long been rumored to be the new Wolverine for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadpool jokes that Marvel will treat him better than “the guys down the street” (Disney and Warner Bros., which owns DC, are located in Burbank, California). And you know what? Cavill looks damn good in the role.

• Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch (Chris Evans)

One of the better moments in the film is when Chris Evans is teased; he’s dressed in blue in the wasteland of the void and clearly a leader. But instead of saying, “Avengers assemble,” he says, “Flame on.” He’s not Captain America, he’s the Human Torch, from “Fantastic Four” (2005) and “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” (2007). Dear god, those movies suck.

• Pyro (Aaron Stanford)

One of the X-Men from the original movies, who sided with Magneto, Pyro returns, this time in league with Cassandra Nova, in a weird netherworld known as the Void. Time has not been kind to our fiery friend.

• Sabretooth (Tyler Mane)

Tyler Mane reprises his role of Sabretooth from the original “X-Men” movie back in 2000. There is a long-overdue, but very short rematch between Sabretooth and Wolverine, who Deadpool helpfully reminds the audience, are brothers.

• Elektra (Jennifer Garner)

Elektra, played by Jennifer Garner, makes an appearance as a survivor in the void. She reprises her role from the original, Ben Affleck-led “Daredevil” (2003). She also led an unfortunate spin-off film, simply titled “Elektra,” in 2005. She is very good. And there is a nice dig at her ex-husband.

• Blade (Wesley Snipes)

Wesley Snipes played Blade, the “daywalking” vampire who takes down other vampires (and similar supernatural foes) in a trio of movies – Stephen Norrington’s “Blade” (1998), Guillermo del Toro’s “Blade II” (2002) and David Goyer’s “Blade: Trinity” (2004), which co-starred Ryan Reynolds as Hannibal King, a Marvel character introduced in “Tomb of Dracula.” Wesley is now 61 years young and just as committed, with Blade being another survivor of the wasteland, alongside Elektra and others …

• Gambit (Channing Tatum)

This borders on the time a heavily computerized Nicolas Cage showed up in last year’s “The Flash,” but is much more enjoyable and entertaining. Channing Tatum appears as one of the survivors in the void, as X-Man Gambit (who electrifies playing cards and other inanimate objects). For years, Tatum attempted to get a “Gambit” movie off the ground, with Rupert Wyatt, Gore Verbinski and Doug Liman all attached to direct at different times. The movie was never made but Tatum gets to fulfill the prophecy here.

• X-23 (Dafne Keen)

X-23 was the young girl who Wolverine protected in “Logan.” She appears here as one of the survivors of the void, along with Elektra, Blade and Gambit. She helps Logan remember who he was – yes, a total grump, but also a real hero.

• Lady Deadpool (Blake Lively)

Reynold’s real-life love, “Gossip Girl” and “A Simple Plan” Blake Lively, lends her voice to Lady Deadpool, a female Deadpool variant.

• Cowboy Deadpool (Matthew McConaughey)

Just like Lively, Matthew McConaughey lends his voice to Cowboy Deadpool, another Deadpool variant.

• Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku)

With the TVA and Alioth (that crazy smoke monster that gobbles stuff up at the end of the world) major elements of “Deadpool & Wolverine,” it’s no surprise that another key aspect of “Loki” would make its way into the movie – Hunter B-15, played by the wonderful Wunmi Mosaku. She seems to be the benevolent head of the TVA. When she gets wind of what Paradox is up to, she is very unhappy.

• Dogpool (Peggy)

Peggy, a four-legged angel who was named Britain’s ugliest dog in 2023, plays Dogpool, which is, you guessed it, a dog version of Deadpool. Peggy, as Dogpool, almost singlehandedly walks away with the movie. She was a national treasure in Enlgand, and now she will be world-renowned for her cuteness, charm and screen presence. A star is born!