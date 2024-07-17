Russo Bros in Talks to Return to Marvel for ‘Avengers 5’ and ‘Avengers 6’

Joe and Anthony Russo are in early talks to return to Marvel Studios and direct the untitled “Avengers 5″ and Avengers 6.”

The brothers previously directed “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” back-to-back. The studio was previously eyeing “Deadpool and Wolverine” director Shawn Levy for the job.

The brothers first broke out a decade ago directing 2014’s grounded Marvel political thriller “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” They would follow up with 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

Collectively, the Marvel films directed by the Russo Brothers have grossed $6.681 billion at the worldwide box office, with “Endgame” currently ranking as the number two film of all time with a $2.79 billion tally.

The next “Avengers” movie was originally meant to be called “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” but after Marvel dropped Kang actor Jonathan Majors following his assault conviction, the project was reworked. “Shang-Chi” director Destin Daniel Cretton was previously set to direct but departed the film last fall.

The second “Avengers” movie is “Secret Wars.” “Secret Wars” was a run in Marvel Comics from 1984 to 1985 that served as the first company-wide crossover event in comics history.

In the story, a cosmic entity called the Beyonder has become fascinated by the presence of superheroes on Earth and kidnaps Marvel’s A-list heroes by teleporting them to an artificially constructed planet called “the battleworld,” where he orders them to fight to the death. “I am from beyond! Slay your enemies and all that you desire shall be yours! Nothing you dream of is impossible for me to accomplish,” he says.

The Russo brothers have long said they’re interested in returning to Marvel at some point to direct “Secret Wars.”

Marvel did not respond to request for comment.

The Russo Brothers are repped by CAA.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.