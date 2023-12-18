Jonathan Majors Dropped by Marvel After Guilty Verdict

Jonathan Majors has been dropped by Marvel Studios and will no longer portray Kang the Conqueror going forward in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Wrap has confirmed.

It is not known at this time if the role of Kang the Conqueror will be recast, or if Marvel Studios will change plans for the MCU.

The decision comes shortly after Majors was found guilty of assault and harrassment in his New York domestic violence case. The “Creed III” actor was accused of physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend in March. Sentencing is scheduled for February.

Majors’ representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

By firing Majors, Disney and Marvel now face some big decisions about how to move forward.

First announced in late 2020, Majors debuted as Kang in 2021 during “Loki” Season 1, and in 2023 appeared in both “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Loki” Season 2. But Kang the Conqueror was at the center of what Marvel is still officially calling “the Multiverse Saga,” the company’s ambitious post-“Endgame” storyline.

As announced in 2022, it was all planned to climax with “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars,” which are set for essentially back-to-back releases in the summer and late fall of 2025. In other words, Kang occupies a place within the current version of the MCU that Josh Brolin’s Thanos held until “Endgame.”

Except even more prominently, because while Thanos only had 3 appearances prior to becoming a pop culture icon in “Avengers: Infinity War” (and two of them — “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” were cameos), Kang has been a major part of every Marvel project he appeared in.

In fact, the stinger from “Quantumania” teased huge things to come even before those two “Avengers” movies. Now, Marvel has to choose between recasting Kang, and drastically changing or even scrapping their current plans.

Majors’ losing the MCU Job comes following Disney’s decision to pull his Sundance film “Magazine Dreams,” entirely off its release schedule.