Jonathan Majors Found Guilty in New York Assault Case

Jonathan Majors was convicted of one count of assault and one count of harassment, but acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment in a split verdict Monday.

The Manhattan panel of three men and three women took up deliberations Thursday afternoon. The criminal misdemeanor charges could carry a penalty of up to a year in jail, although probation and community service are common sentences in cases of this nature.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 6.

In statement released Monday afternoon, Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said,

“It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that.”

“We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him,” the statement continued. “Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months.”

“Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name,” Chaudhry concluded.

The jury heard nearly two weeks of testimony, including an emotional three days for Grace Jabbari, the 30-year-old British national deep into a “serious” relationship with Majors the night she saw a text message on his phone from another woman. Jabbari testified that after she grabbed the phone away, Majors broke her finger, twisted her arm and struck her in the head while wresting it back in the backseat of a hired Cadillac Escalade.

Majors’ defense team says it was Jabbari who was the aggressor that night, and showed the jury images of the professional dancer out partying with strangers whom she met on the street immediately following the Chinatown scuffle. They also played video of Majors sprinting through the darkened streets to get away from Jabbari, who pursues him.

Jurors also heard a recording of Majors speaking with a dispatcher for 9-1-1, which he had called the next morning when he found Jabbari locked inside his Chelsea apartment because she was unconscious and he had feared for her safety.

Majors did not take the stand to testify on his own behalf. He arrived in court every day with his new girlfriend, the actress Meagan Good, and carrying a Bible and a notebook. He often greeted family members in attendance with hugs and kisses, and did not make eye contact with Jabbari when she spoke, often breaking down and having to leave the witness box.

Prosecutors opened the trial seeking to paint Majors as a serial abuser and manipulator. Jabbari testified last week that months of escalating, volatile outbursts and controlling behavior led up to the March 25 fight.

In her closing argument Thursday, defense attorney Priya Chaudhry called Jabbari a compulsive liar bent on revenge against her ex-boyfriend whom she caught having an affair, and suggested that she sustained her injuries somewhere in her night of “revenge partying.”

