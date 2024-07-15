Marvel Sets Surprise ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Hall H Panel at SDCC

Yes, Marvel Studios will be back in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con this year — twice, it appears! The studio surprised fans on Monday morning with word that they’ll be holding a second panel on Thursday of the convention, specifically in honor of “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

It’s unclear exactly what the panel will be, but it’s called Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life. And of course, it’s worth pointing out that “Deadpool & Wolverine” hits theaters on Friday, July 26 (though depending on where you are, your local theater might offer early showings on Thursday evening).

Could this be a screening, or followed by a screening? Maybe! Could more talent beyond Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman themselves show up? Maybe! We’re just speculating wildly here, but SDCC is known for its surprise guests. Kevin Feige told Deadline that Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will be in attendance, along with director Shawn Levy.

The panel will take place on Thursday in Hall H at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. But, this isn’t a first-come, first-serve situation like with the vast majority of Comic-Con panels. Fans who want to attend must enter into a contest form to win a seat (which, if you’re interested, you can do so here).

Like the movie itself, Marvel is warning that the panel is “Rated R and contains adult material.” Anyone under 18 years of age will be required to be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.

Again, this is a second panel from Marvel at the convention. They’ll still host their traditional Hall H panel on Saturday, which is expected to cover far more than just “Deadpool & Wolverine,” likely more targeted around what’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe following this film.

You can see the full SDCC schedule and its highlights here.