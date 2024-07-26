“Deadpool & Wolverine” is here and with it are the expectations that go along with it – namely that Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will annoy the hell out of the more stoic Wolverine (Hugh Jackman); that there will be plenty of cameos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and beyond); and that the post-credit scenes will leave you bopping out of the theater with a smile on your face.

Let’s tackle that last one today, discussing what happens after Deadpool and Wolverine go on their cross-multiverse journey, facing off against a bureaucratic wonk from the Time Variance Authority (Matthew Macfadyen) and Charles Xavier’s evil twin Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), who threaten to destroy not only Deadpool’s timeline but all timelines.

Of course, it’s time we issue a severe spoiler warning, as we dig into whether or not there are post-credits scenes and what those scenes entail. Ready to break the fourth wall?

Does “Deadpool & Wolverine” have a post-credits scene?

It does! But it’s not a tease for future movies, it’s a gag tied to the events of the film.

Does “Deadpool & Wolverine” have a mid-credits scene?

Sort of.

What does that mean?

Well, it’s not a mid-credits scene in the traditional Marvel Studios sense. There’s no random character that is hastily introduced, only to never be heard from again. (We are still on pins and needles waiting for the return of Pip the Troll, played breathlessly by Patton Oswalt in the mid-credits scene from “Eternals.”) But there is something that runs alongside the credits about halfway through.

Can you tell us what that is?

Sure.

Well?

It’s basically a bunch of clips from the 20th Century Fox corner of the Marvel universe, with behind-the-scenes clips, shots from the movie and even marketing materials, while Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” plays. The whole thing is actually very sweet, like the kind of video that would be made for your high school graduation, mixed with something that might be played during a funeral or goodbye. The last shot is a slow motion shot of the 20th Century Fox logo, now no longer used, which got one of the bigger laughs of the evening.

What about the post-credits scene?

That’s more traditional, although instead of taking place after the events of “Deadpool & Wolverine,” we flash back to the main body of the movie.

Earlier in “Deadpool & Wolverine,” Deadpool is talking to Cassandra Nova and telling her that Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch (Chris Evans, incredibly, playing the character from the early 2000’s “Fantastic Four” movies) has been saying some really vile things about her. These things, you see, he never said. Deadpool is just being Deadpool. The scene ends with Nova ripping off Storm’s skin and leaving him to collapse into a pile of bloody wet bits.

In the post-credits scene, we actually flashback to when Deadpool, Wolverine and Johnny Storm are being transported to Nova. That’s when Storm starts talking all the junk that Deadpool repeated. See, Deadpool wasn’t lying! Johnny Storm got what was coming to him!

That’s pretty funny.

It is, right?

Anything else?

Nope, that’s it!

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is in theaters now.